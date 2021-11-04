Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TELDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Shares of TELDF remained flat at $$2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

