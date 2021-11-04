Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.60

Shares of Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

