Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,463,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757,473. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.