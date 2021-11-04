Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 649.50. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $377,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,995,526. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in Telos by 78.3% in the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 142.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

