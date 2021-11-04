TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 1,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TELUS by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $40,410,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

