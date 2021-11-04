TEMCO Hits Market Capitalization of $23.43 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, TEMCO has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and approximately $841,734.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00074695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.92 or 0.07293871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,197.86 or 1.00062078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022400 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

