The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of The AES worth $56,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The AES by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 372,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in The AES by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $29.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

