The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share.
NYSE ALL traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.10. 4,416,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $140.00.
The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.
Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.