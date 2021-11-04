The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share.

NYSE ALL traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.10. 4,416,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.