The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share.
NYSE ALL traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.
The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.