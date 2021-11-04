The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share.

NYSE ALL traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get The Allstate alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.