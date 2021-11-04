The Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.95% of The Dixie Group worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

