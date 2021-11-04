The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $439.00 price target on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $340.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.46 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

