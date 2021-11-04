The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 7%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 20,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,929,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 284,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

