The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 7%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 20,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,929,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 284,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
