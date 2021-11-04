The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13. The Glimpse Group has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen purchased 10,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,489 in the last quarter.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

