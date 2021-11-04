The Kraft Heinz Company Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 34.0% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 252,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

