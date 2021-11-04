The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

LEV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. 47,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.