The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Sells $38,700.22 in Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of The Marcus stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 281,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $628.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81.
The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The Marcus Company Profile
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
