The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Sells $38,700.22 in Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The Marcus stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 281,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $628.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

