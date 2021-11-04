The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $535.13

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 535.13 ($6.99) and traded as high as GBX 551.60 ($7.21). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13), with a volume of 85,896 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 535.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 524.61. The firm has a market cap of £681.03 million and a P/E ratio of -9.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

