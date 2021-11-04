The National Security Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

The National Security Group has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ NSEC opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

