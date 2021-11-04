The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 3,400 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ma. Fatima Francisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00.

PG traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,157. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

