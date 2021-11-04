The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $144.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $349.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $1,032,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 666,014 shares of company stock worth $95,016,460. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

