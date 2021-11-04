The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

