The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.50-8.90 EPS.

Shares of SMG opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

