The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Southern (NYSE:SO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Southern updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,088. The Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

