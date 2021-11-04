The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Southern (NYSE:SO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Southern updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.
Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,088. The Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.
In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
About The Southern
The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.
