THEKEY (TKY) Hits Market Cap of $7.38 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $7.38 million and $691,420.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

