TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. On average, analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Several research firms have commented on TXMD. Cowen cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 81,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

