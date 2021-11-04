Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,923. The company has a market cap of $624.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Theravance Biopharma stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

