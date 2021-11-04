TheStreet Upgrades Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $87,131. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

