Thisoption Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $1.10 million and $49.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00087562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00074538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00101356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.06 or 0.07262256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,776.38 or 0.99609014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022484 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

