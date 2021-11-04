Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,573 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,266,864.33.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $251,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.