Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TRI opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.