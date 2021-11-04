ThreeFold One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,000.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $8,000.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00086680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00077888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00123863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00101209 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare,

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

