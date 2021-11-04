thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.19

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.19 ($10.81) and traded as high as €9.41 ($11.08). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €9.20 ($10.83), with a volume of 2,815,468 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.76) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.11 ($14.24).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.19.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.