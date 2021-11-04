Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $572,241.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00244267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

