Todd E. Simpson Sells 33,564 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $667,902.24.

Seagen stock opened at $186.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.25.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

