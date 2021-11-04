Todd E. Simpson Sells 33,564 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $667,902.24.
Seagen stock opened at $186.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
