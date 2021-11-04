TOKPIE Market Capitalization Tops $3.15 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 324% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $59,074.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

