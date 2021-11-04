TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. TPI Composites accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in TPI Composites by 64.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TPI Composites by 85.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 229,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 227.59 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.