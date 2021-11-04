TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 7.2%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.03 and last traded at $33.04. Approximately 6,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 747,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in TPI Composites by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

