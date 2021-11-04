TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPIC. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

TPIC opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.59 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.