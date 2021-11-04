Traders Purchase High Volume of Presidio Property Trust Call Options (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,524 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,270% compared to the typical volume of 47 call options.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SQFT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,768. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%.

In related news, insider Larry Gene Dubose acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Robert Durfey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $71,892 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 266.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

