Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.