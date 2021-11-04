Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Shares of TREC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,291. The stock has a market cap of $187.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trecora Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

