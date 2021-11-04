TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TriMas during the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TriMas by 31.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth $263,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $35.06 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

