TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TriMas in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TRS stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

