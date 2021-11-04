Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.690 EPS.
NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $86.61. 1,203,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.
In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,850 shares of company stock valued at $23,728,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
