Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.690 EPS.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $86.61. 1,203,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,850 shares of company stock valued at $23,728,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

