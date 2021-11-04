TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.360-$0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.880-$5.120 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 420,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,863. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,829. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.