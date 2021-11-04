TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches Market Cap of $282,839.04

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $282,839.04 and approximately $26,252.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00235685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00095896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

