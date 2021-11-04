TrueFlip Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00245125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

