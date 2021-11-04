Truist Securities Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $140.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other reports. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $212.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.