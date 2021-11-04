TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 31.6% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $18,878.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

