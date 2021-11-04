TTC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00241802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

